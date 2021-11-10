Tennessee Sex Offender Sentenced for Failing to Register in Mississippi

GREENVILLE, Miss. – A Tennessee man was sentenced on Thursday to 30 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender in Mississippi. According to court documents, the United States Marshals Service found that Lafayette McKay, 58 years old, of Holladay, Tennessee, was living in Potts Camp, Mississippi rather than at his registered address in Tennessee. At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday in Greenville, Chief U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown sentenced McKay to prison for Failure to Register.

McKay was initially convicted of Aggravated Statutory Rape in Benton County Tennessee in 2012, a conviction which requires him to register as a sex offender wherever he resides, is employed, attends school, or is a temporary resident. He was also recently convicted of sexual battery on a minor victim arising from an incident in September of 2020. Despite living in Potts Camp for over two months, McKay never registered as a sex offender in Mississippi.

“The Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act was put into place to help inform and protect the public.” remarked Acting U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “It is extremely important for every sex offender to comply with the law and register as required and this office will continue to aggressively prosecute those sex offenders who fail to comply with their registration duties.”

The United States Marshals Service investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Parker S. Kline prosecuted the case.