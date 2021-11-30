Stella Mae Mark Trotter

November 24, 2021

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Tim 4:7

Stella Mae Mark-Trotter was born on April 16, 1925 to the late Emmanuel Mark and Ollie Bell Mark-Moore in Walthall County.

Stella Mae was united in holy matrimony to Arthur Trotter, Sr., and this union was blessed with six sons and four daughters.

After relocating to Picayune, MS, she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at St. Matthew Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. E. J Woodward. She later moved her membership to New Beginnings Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Joey L. Mark, where she was a faithful member until her health failed. She was a devoted mother, homemaker, gardener, seamstress, comedian, family oriented and “LOVED THE LORD.”

Stella Mae departed this life on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at home. We love you, but God loves you best.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Arthur, Joe B, Charles Trotter; daughter,

Katie Mae Trotter and more loved ones.

Stella Mae leaves to cherish loving memory, three sons, Emmanuel Trotter (Elizabeth), James Trotter (Billie Rae), Dennis Trotter; grandson/son, Zachary Dedeaux (Kathryn); three daughters, Thelma Trotter Bridges, Dianne Trotter Acker (Danny) and Margaret Ann Spikes; two sisters, Arlester Bender and Ernestine Black. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at New Beginnings Baptist Church. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Pastor Joey Mark, Officiating. Interment at the Picayune Cemetery, Picayune, MS. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed during the services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.