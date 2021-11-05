St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Department provides update on Mississippi man’s death

Update on the incident that occurred yesterday on US Highway 90 east bound near the Jefferson Parish line.

On November 4th 2021, shortly after 11:00 a.m. the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an incident involving a deceased subject inside of a black Chrysler van with Mississippi tags on the east bound shoulder of US Highway 90 just before Pier 90 in Luling, Louisiana.

During the course of investigation, S.C.S.O. Detectives were able to identify the subject as 23-year-old B/M Troy Prince from Jackson, MS. He suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. S.C.S.O. Detectives made contact with detectives with Jackson Police Department and learned that Prince was the focus of a shooting which occurred on November 3rd 2021 in Jackson, MS.