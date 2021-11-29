Southern Miss Sport Management Collaborates with NCS4

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Sport Management program has collaborated with the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) in an experiential learning project during the fall 2021 semester. The project included the undergraduate Introduction to Sport Marketing class working with NCS4 staff to develop a marketing plan for the sport security center.

Dr. Stacey Hall, NCS4 Executive Director and Professor of Sport Management, and Daniel Ward, Director of Training and Exercise, visited with the class early in the semester to introduce the students to NCS4, its background, and mission. The students worked in small groups throughout the semester to develop a proposed marketing plan.

Various marketing plan components included SWOT analysis, market analysis, buying cycle, marketing strategy, and social media categories. All student group information was formally presented to NCS4 staff for evaluation and possible consideration for implementation at the end of the semester.

“We are grateful for Dr. Hall and NCS4 staff in approaching us about the opportunity to work with their sport security center on creating marketing plan ideas. It was an outstanding opportunity for our students to learn about NSC4 on our campus and their impact on sport security both internationally and nationally,” said Dr. Chris Croft, Assistant Professor of Sport Management, and class instructor.

Hall stated, “It was a pleasure working with Dr. Croft and his sport marketing students to develop marketing strategies for the NCS4. The students displayed a lot of passion and creativity, and we walked away with some great ideas for building brand awareness. The NCS4 intends to continue collaborating with academic units on campus for various projects.”

Established in 2006, the NCS4 is the United States only academic center devoted to the study and practice of spectator sports safety and security. The NCS4 mission supports the sports and entertainment industries through training and educational programs, research, and outreach activities. The NCS4 collaborates with sports leagues and governing bodies, facility and event managers, professional associations, private sector firms, and government agencies. It is a critical resource for sport venue managers, event managers, first responders, and other key stakeholders. For more information, visit their website at https://ncs4.usm.edu/.

The University of Southern Mississippi and NCS4 currently offer graduate-level sport security classes that are connected to both the Master’s in Sport Management and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs to offer an emphasis in sport security management. Additionally, a Graduate Certificate in Sport Security Management is offered. For more information, visit Academic Programs at https://ncs4.usm.edu/training/.

