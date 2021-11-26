Silver alert issued for Leakesville man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old MJ Mathews of Leakesville, MS, in Greene County.

He is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 143 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, November 25, 2021, at about 12:00 pm in the 100 block of Paulding Road in Greene County.

MJ Mathews is believed to be in a 2017 gray Nissan Versa bearing MS tag GRA8400 traveling north.

Family members say MJ Mathews suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of MJ Mathews, contact Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 601-394-2341.