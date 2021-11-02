Silver alert issued for Hinds County woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old Latonya Fletcher of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

She is described as a black female, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

She was last seen Monday, November 1, 2021, at about 8:23 pm in the 5300 block of I-55 South Frontage Road in Hinds County, walking south towards Byram.

Family members say Latonya Fletcher suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Latonya Fletcher, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.