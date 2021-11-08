Seymour, Tillman named Bulldogs of the Week

PERKINSTON — Zach Seymour and Beverly Tillman have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Nov. 1-7.

Seymour, a sophomore from Gulfport, handled more than the usual keeper duties during No. 15 Gulf Coast’s MACCC/Region 23 Championship game against No. 3 Pearl River to lead the Bulldogs to the title. He stopped six shots in regulation and overtime, then converted MGCCC’s sixth PK in the shootout before stopping PRCC’s eighth attempt. He also stopped every shot he saw in posting two playoff shutouts before the finals.

Tillman, a sophomore guard from Laurel, averaged 10.5 points and 3 steals during a 2-0 week for Gulf Coast. She led the team with 9 points and 4 steals in a 67-39 win at Delgado, and had 12 points in a 64-60 win at Meridian.

Also nominated:

Witwise Akyeano, a freshman from Milton Keynes, England, had goals in the semifinals and finals. He had a goal in the 2-0 win over Itawamba in the semis, and his game-tying goal with less than three minutes left in regulation made it 2-2 and forced overtime. He converted his PK during the shootout on the way to Gulf Coast’s championship.

Carr Thiam, a sophomore forward from Tampa, Fla., averaged 25 points and 8 rebounds in a 2-0 week for Gulf Coast. He had 34 points and 8 rebounds in a 154-60 win over Royal Ambassadors, and also had 16 points in a 102-68 win at Bishop State. Thiam shot 67.9 percent from the floor, including 52.9 percent from behind the arc.

