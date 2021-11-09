Rose Scibelli Linzell

November 5, 2021

Rose Scibelli Linzell of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the age of 59.

Rose graduated from Northern Lebanon High School and from Florida Institute of Technology where she received her Bachelor of Science degree. She enjoyed cooking, reading, painting ceramics, and traveling. She was very fond of unicorns, raising Ferns, and loved her pets.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Robert “Bob” Linzell; mother, Mabel Bucks; and son, Albert J. “A.J.” Linzell.

She is preceded in death by her father, Albert Scibelli; grandmother, Sarah Kreiser and sister, Patricia Souders.

A Celebration of Life will be held by family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Rose’s memory to their local Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.