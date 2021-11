Robert Thomas Necaise, Sr.

November 22, 2021

Robert Necaise, Sr. of Pearlington, Mississippi passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the age of 75 in the comfort of his home. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at First Southern Baptist Church, 5489 Hwy 604, Pearlington, MS 39572. Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Jim Allen with a graveside service at

Logtown Cemetery in Pearlington.