Returning Marvelous Faith

By Shannon Marshall

The word marvel means to be filled with wonder or amazement. What is something that fills you with wonder? Do we marvel at the things of faith anymore? Two places in the New Testament state that Jesus marveled. Both places had to do with the belief level He saw in the people. He marveled at the unbelief of the people of Nazareth in Mark 6. He marveled in Capernaum at the belief of the centurion in Matthew 8. Let us look at what surprised or amazed Jesus.

First, the marveling of unbelief. In Mark 6, Jesus returned to His hometown of Nazareth. The people of Nazareth didn’t believe Jesus could do supernatural things. Mark 6: 6 reads, “And He marveled because of their unbelief.” Instead of seeing Jesus as the Christ, they saw Him as a carpenter. Instead of seeing Jesus as the Messiah, they saw Him as Mary’s son. They fell into an atmosphere of unbelief where they accepted the natural instead of the supernatural. Don’t live like Nazareth people. Nazareth people do not deny Jesus, they reduce Jesus. Nazareth people respect Jesus enough to go to church but do not trust Him to deliver them, heal them, or set them free. Don’t put a lid on Jesus. Jesus has dunamis supernatural power. There is nobody like Jesus.

Second, the marveling of belief. In Matthew 8, Jesus went to Capernaum. A centurion came to Him pleading with Jesus to heal his paralyzed servant. Jesus said He would go to the centurion’s house and heal him. The centurion told Jesus he wasn’t worthy of Jesus to come to his house. “But only speak a word, and my servant will be healed.” (Matthew 8: 8) “When Jesus heard it, He marveled.” (vs 10.) The centurion recognized authority. Authority causes words to make things happen. The centurion knew all Jesus had to do was speak one word of healing and his servant would be healed. All he needed was a word. “As you have believed, so let it be done for you.” (vs 13). May you receive a word of healing from Jesus today and have marvelous faith.