Ramona Gail McCraney

November 23, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Ramona Gail McCraney, age 64, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, will be held Friday, November 26, 2021, at 2:00 pm at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a Realtor and attended Roseland Park Baptist Church. Ramona will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Beech and Effie Holifield Myers; and her brother, Ray Beech.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Christopher McCraney; her son, Cade McCraney; her brothers, Neal (Lisa) Beech and Ken Costoloich; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com