Racism: Dismantling the System Season Three Finale to Cover Mental Health Inequity 

BATON ROUGE— The season three finale of Racism: Dismantling the System, “The Role of Racial Injustice in Mental Health Inequity,” will explore the unfortunate realities of the relationship between communities of color and the mental health system. Join the discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 3:30 p.m. CT by registering on Eventbrite.

The episode will feature scholars and medical professionals in the mental health field to explore inequities in mental healthcare in communities of color. Inspired by a recent article written by panelist Dr. Ruth Shim, the conversation will focus on the relationship between the mental health system in the United States and the impacts of social injustices on access to resources, opportunities and basic protections for the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community. Moderator Shelina Davis is CEO of the Louisiana Public Health Institute where she leads a team of public health professionals who work to ensure everyone has fair and just opportunities to be healthy and well.

“Mental health challenges among Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) have been exacerbated largely due to inequities that have persisted in mental health care access and quality,” said Davis. “In this episode, we will discuss why these disparities persist and how we can work to improve BIPOC individuals’ access to mental health services and resources, and how to build trust and reduce stigma surrounding mental health.”

The LSU Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs will host the episode in partnership with Southern University and A&M College’s Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences, Louisiana Budget Project, NAACP Louisiana State Conference, and the LSU Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Panelists include:

Shelina Davis, MPH, MSW, Moderator, CEO, Louisiana Public Health Institute

Lucy Ogbu-Nwobodo, MD, MS, MAS, PGY-4, MGH/McLean Psychiatry Residency

Ruth Shim, MD, MPH, Luke & Grace Kim Professor in Cultural Psychiatry, University of California, Davis School of Medicine

The series will be hosted on Zoom and broadcast live on the Louisiana Budget Project’s Facebook page. Admission is free, but you must register by close of business Monday, Nov. 15, on Eventbrite to receive the Zoom meeting access code. Previous episodes are available for viewing on the Manship School’s YouTube channel. For more information, contact acharbonnet1@lsu.edu.