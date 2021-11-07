Public, veterans invited to several events in celebration of Veterans Day

Picayune residents will have several opportunities to show their appreciation to local veterans in support of Veterans Day.

On Nov. 10 Ronnie Stogner and the Picayune VFW Post 3804 will provide lunch for all veterans in the Picayune community, lunch will be served at the VFW starting at noon.

Thursday morning, on Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. VFW will lead a prayer outside City Hall and follow with the wreath ceremony. Shorty after the ceremony, lunch will be served at the American Legion Post 73 in Picayune.

“Anyone is welcome,” said Stogner.

The Exchange Club of Picayune and Southern Bancorp will host a Veterans Day Appreciation Lunch on Nov. 11 at Jack Read Park from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. This will be the second year that the club has offered the Appreciation Lunch.

“We did this last year and we had great success,” said club President Debbie Lancaster

The free lunch will include burgers, sides, drinks and dessert. Southern Bancorp will be giving out goodies bags as well.

City Hall of Picayune and the VFW will offer a Veterans Day Parade this Nov. 11. The parade will lineup at 5 p.m. across the street from Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church before heading down Goodyear Blvd and then turn back down the boulevard before ending at the library.

“We would like to see a good turn out, and see everyone support our veterans,” said Stogner.