PSC Chairman Dane Maxwell announces charges to eight companies with alleged MS No-Call Violations

(JACKSON, MS) – Today, Chairman Dane Maxwell of the Mississippi Public Service Commission announced charges to

eight companies with alleged violations to Mississippi’s No Call Law. A joint investigation by the Commission and Office

of the Attorney General found these companies have allegedly called hundreds of consumers whose numbers are listed

on Mississippi’s Do Not Call Registry.

Notices of alleged violations have been filed against:

AM Protection, Inc

Straight Marketing

Student Loan Financial Assistance, LLC

Thrio/ Crisp Marketing, LLC

Transparent BPO, LLC

Vacation Tour and Travel

Weibaio, GMEI, DTCC

Zealous Services

“The Commission works closely with Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office every day to ensure these illegal telemarketers

know not to take advantage of Mississippians,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “Our efforts are ongoing, but as always,

we need help from consumers who can help us catch these illegal callers.”

For information on how to report a telemarketer call, visit the PSC’s website at: https://www.psc.state.ms.us/NoCallV2/complaint.aspx