PSC Chairman Dane Maxwell announces charges to eight companies with alleged MS No-Call Violations
Published 10:35 am Wednesday, November 17, 2021
(JACKSON, MS) – Today, Chairman Dane Maxwell of the Mississippi Public Service Commission announced charges to
eight companies with alleged violations to Mississippi’s No Call Law. A joint investigation by the Commission and Office
of the Attorney General found these companies have allegedly called hundreds of consumers whose numbers are listed
on Mississippi’s Do Not Call Registry.
Notices of alleged violations have been filed against:
- AM Protection, Inc
- Straight Marketing
- Student Loan Financial Assistance, LLC
- Thrio/ Crisp Marketing, LLC
- Transparent BPO, LLC
- Vacation Tour and Travel
- Weibaio, GMEI, DTCC
- Zealous Services
“The Commission works closely with Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office every day to ensure these illegal telemarketers
know not to take advantage of Mississippians,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “Our efforts are ongoing, but as always,
we need help from consumers who can help us catch these illegal callers.”
For information on how to report a telemarketer call, visit the PSC’s website at: https://www.psc.state.ms.us/NoCallV2/complaint.aspx