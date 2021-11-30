Poplarville’s new employee hired at higher rate than most all other city employees

Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Staff Report

Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen approved a motion to create a new position in the water department and hired someone for that new position during a special call meeting held Thursday evening. To cover the additional costs of that new position, the Board is considering an increase to water rates. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

Poplarville’s newest employee will start out making more than just about every other employee within the city, including most upper management.

According to information obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the new assistant superintendent of Public Works will start out making $25 an hour, which equates to about $52,000 per year. The only other employee within the city that makes more is Public Works Superintendent Sam Hale, who makes about $55,500 per year.

For comparison, the city clerk makes $45,000, the police chief makes $47,507 and the Fire Chief, who is part time, makes $36,504 a year.

During a previous meeting, the Board discussed the potential need to increase rates to cover the additional expense of the new employee.

