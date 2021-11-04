Picayune falls to Tigers 1-0

The Maroon Tide’s boy’s soccer team lost the season home opener against the Northeast Jones Tigers Tuesday night.

“It was just one of those days for us, seemed like there was nothing we could do to put the ball in the back of the net,” said Head Coach Brandon Butler.

The Maroon Tide had plenty of scoring opportunities against the Tigers. They took 10 shots at the goal, and seven of those shots were on frame. But Picayune couldn’t manage to get the lid of the goal, while the Tigers only needed four shots to see one go in.

“They got lucky and put one in but that’s the game sometimes,” said Butler.

The loss was disappointing for the Maroon Tide since they played a hard 80 minutes but ended with no score to show for the effort.

Picayune had majority of ball possessions through the entire game. For Butler, his team made the right passes and moved to the right spots, but scoring seems to be the Maroon Tide’s issue.

“If we’re taking 10 shots we got to put at least one of them in,” said Butler.

Future practices for the Maroon Tide will have high emphasis on scoring. Butler wants his offense to carry its weight as his defenders, Alex Velasquez, Elijah Shoemake and goalkeeper Will Walerius, continue to do their job.

“We can’t expect them to save us all the time,” said Butler. Butler said that they can’t blame the defense for letting one goal go past them and not holding the offense accountable after ending a game empty handed.

Butler is beginning to see trust being built between his upper and underclassmen. Butler says this year’s group of players understand the quality that is there, regardless of age.

They are a solid group across the board when it comes to trust.

“They played well it’s just one of those things where it just didn’t fall our way,” said Butler.

Next for Maroon Tide soccer will be a match up against the St. Patrick Fighting Irish. The match will kick off Thursday Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.