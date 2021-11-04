Pearl River’s Zach Jones and Bailey Smith named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football’s Zach Jones (Hurley; East Central) and women’s soccer’s Bailey Smith (Gulfport) have been named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week for their performances last week.

ZACH JONES

The South Alabama transfer helped limit the Hinds offense to just 21 points in last week’s season finale.

In the game he tallied five solo tackles, three assisted tackles and one assisted tackle for loss.

He finished the season fourth on the team in tackles with 35.

BAILEY SMITH

Smith was an integral part of the Wildcat defense in last week’s 0-0 draw with Gulf Coast.

The right back played great defense in addition to helping in the development of the attack, creating several chances down the stretch.

The draw pushed Pearl River into second place in the MACCC South Division and set the Wildcats up for a match with Itawamba in the quarterfinals.

Smith and the Wildcat back line tallied four consecutive shutouts to end the season.

UP NEXT

The Pearl River women’s soccer team takes on Itawamba at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the MACCC playoffs. The match will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com/gold.

