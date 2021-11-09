Pearl River’s Ryley Smith and Bryanna Taylor named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River men’s soccer’s Ryley Smith (Manchester, England.; Castlebrook) and women’s basketball’s Bryanna Taylor (Terry) have been named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week for their performances last week.

RYLEY SMITH

Smith assisted on both goals that Pearl River scored against Hinds, delivering two great passes off of set pieces in the 2-1 victory.

In the MACCC Final against Gulf Coast, Smith tallied one goal and converted his penalty kick attempt in the 8-7 loss in penalty kicks to Gulf Coast.

BRYANNA TAYLOR

Taylor averaged 10 points per game and eight rebounds per game in the Wildcats’ wins over Gadsden State and Snead State.

In the 85-62 win over Gadsden State, Taylor tallied a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. She also chipped in two assists and one block.

In Pearl River’s commanding 92-43 victory over Snead State, Taylor had two points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

UP NEXT

Women’s basketball returns to action Thursday as they host Snead State for its home opener. The game is set to tipoff at 5:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com/gold.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Sept. 7: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Maddux Francis (men’s soccer)

Sept. 13: Julianah Overstreet (volleyball) and Bryan Whitehead II (football)

Sept. 20: Jessica Harrison (women’s soccer) and Harper Baggett (men’s soccer)

Sept. 27: Sydney Salter (women’s soccer, volleyball) and Gavin Taylor (men’s soccer)

Oct. 4: Sydney Spataro (women’s soccer) and Durron Myers (men’s soccer)

Oct. 11: Leah Draine (volleyball) and Tony Brown (football)

Oct. 18: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Justin Jefferson (football)

Oct. 25: Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (women’s soccer) and Alex Emery (men’s soccer)

Nov. 2: Zach Jones (football) and Bailey Smith (women’s soccer)

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).