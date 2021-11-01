Pearl River’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir named MACCC’s top keeper

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — In Pearl River’s ongoing pursuit of a postseason berth, no Wildcat was arguably more valuable to the cause than Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg). The former South Alabama Jaguar picked up two huge wins in goal for the Wildcats (7-5-1 overall; 5-3-1 MACCC South) and was named the MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week for the second time this season.

In PRCC’s 1-0 win at Meridian, Guðmundsdóttir stopped both shots she faced to earn the shutout. Guðmundsdóttir then stopped five shots in a 3-0 win against Copiah-Lincoln.

Heading into Tuesday’s rivalry matchup, Guðmundsdóttir boasts a 6-4-1 record with a 1.44 goals against average, .810 save percentage and four shutouts. She has also racked up 68 saves.

NEXT UP

The Wildcats will conclude the regular season Tuesday night with a 5 p.m. kickoff at Gulf Coast. The rivalry match will be broadcast at Livestream.com/ MGCCCBulldogs.