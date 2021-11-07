Pearl River doubles up Snead State

BOAZ, Ala. — The Pearl River women’s basketball team dominated Snead State from tipoff to the final buzzer Saturday, tallying more than double Snead State’s points in the 92-43 win.

“I thought that today was a total team effort,” Pearl River coach Scotty Fletcher said. “We were able to utilize everyone, and everyone contributed. We played extremely hard. We used our defense to create easy offensive buckets for us. We used our length and depth on both ends. It was just a total team effort.”

Fletcher was proud of the contribution from newcomers in the game.

“We had a ton of contribution today from our newcomers and they did a really good job of setting the tone,” he said. “It carried over throughout all four quarters.”

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Anessa Dussette (Houston, Texas.; Manvel) led Pearl River in scoring with 16 points.

“A.D. played extremely well,” Fletcher said. “Her movements were really good. She moved well with and without the ball. That’s what we signed her for.”

Otashae Burrage (Carthage; Leake County) trailed her narrowly with 15 points, all of which came from beyond the arc.

“Tae didn’t shoot it the best yesterday, but she really led us and got us going in that first half. That’s what you look for a sophomore and leader to do.”

Gabby Collier (Brandon) finished third in points with 12 and Marcavia Shavers (Biloxi) chipped in 11 points.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats play their home opener Thursday as Snead State makes the trip to Marvin R. White Coliseum. The game is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com/gold.

“Anytime that you get a chance to represent Pearl River across your chest for the first time in front of your fans, families and administration it’s special,” Fletcher said. “It’s a true honor to get to play at home. We’re just excited to get to play at home.”