Pearl River Central Water Association declares boil water notice

Published 12:08 pm Monday, November 15, 2021

By Special to the Item

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Bay Meadows and Wild Wood subdivisions, in Carriere  for anyone who was without water on November 12 & 13, 2021due to a broken water line.

 

Boil water for 1 minute before drinking.

 

Samples will be taken and sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health. When we receive the results back we will lift the boil water notice. if you have any questions please call the office Monday-Friday 8 am-5 pm at 601-798-3103.

 

