Pearl River baseball touts another ‘special’ signing class

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The reigning MACCC Champion Pearl River baseball Wildcats are proud to welcome 10 new Wildcats to the program. Earlier this week, head coach Michael Avalon announced the addition of 10 prep standouts as members of PRCC’s 2022 signing class. Joining the Wildcats starting next Fall will be St. Martin outfielder Dane Dutil, D’Iberville left-hander/outfielder Blake Gollott, Brandon middle infielder Jonah Katsaboulas, Sumrall right-hander Andrew Knight, West Jones right-hander Cade Mauldin, Vancleave left-hander/outfielder Max Miller, Sumrall infielder/righthander Marshall Phillips, Resurrection Catholic right-hander/outfielder J.T. Schnoor, Brookhaven Academy left-hander/first baseman Caston Thompson and Germantown left-hander/utility Conner Ware.

According to PerfectGame.org, the Wildcats boast the top signing class among NJCAA Division II programs.

“Every year you hope that the class we bring in gets a little better each time. This year, I think this class has a chance to be special,” Avalon said. “These guys are extremely talented but what’s more impressive is the fact they have all the intangibles and come from great families. We are excited to welcome them to our Wildcat Family. Coach Slater Lott, who’s our recruiting coordinator, Coach Brandon Pennington and Coach Kyle Tynes have put in a lot of hard work to make this possible. Very thankful for each of them.

“We are excited about the early signing that class that has joined our program, but recruiting is constant. We will add a few more guys to this class moving forward.”

DANE DUTIL

Dutil has a physical presence in the box and is an athlete who does everything well. The outfielder had an impressive junior campaign, hitting .373 with seven extra-base hits, 14 RBIs and a team-high 27 runs scored. He was also 15-for-15 in stolen base attempts.

“Over the last couple of years we have gotten several good players from St. Martin. Dane is the latest one,” Avalon said. “He has the ability to play all three outfield spots defensively. He’s a throw-back player who’s hard-nosed and plays the game the right way.

“He should compete for an outfield spot as a freshman.”

BLAKE GOLLOTT

Gollott was the ace for a strong D’Iberville program in 2021, boasting an 8-2 record with a 1.55 ERA. The southpaw struck out 72 batters in 49 2/3 innings. He also hit .256 with six extra-base hits and 24 RBIs.

“Blake is another physical left-handed pitcher and left-handed hitter,” Avalon said. “Last year he was a go-to guy for D’Iberville and we look for him to compete for one of our starter positions. He should make an impact on the mound for us as a freshman.”

Gollott, who throws in the upper 80s and has plus offspeed, is PG’s No. 4 LHP in Mississippi and the state’s No. 44 prospect. He’s also graded as Mississippi’s top JUCO signee, according to PrepBaseballReport.com.

JONAH KATSABOULAS

Katsaboulas has can play at second base or shortstop and is ranked by PG as the No. 63 player in Mississippi as well as the No. 13 shortstop in the state. Katsaboulas hit .329 with three homers and 25 RBIs.

“One of the premier middle infielders in Mississippi in this class,” Avalon said. “He should be very good defensively and provide an impact bat at the plate for us. He will be a guy that we expect to help replace the losses of John Griffin Bell(Mobile, Ala.; Faith Academy) and Taylor Woodcock (Pass Christian; West Harrison) in the middle.

“He’s capable of hitting at the top of our order and being an everyday guy.”

ANDREW KNIGHT

Knight will join PRCC from a storied prep program in Sumrall and comes from an outstanding baseball family.

As a junior, Knight was 8-1 with a 1.07 ERA. He finished the season with four complete games, two shutouts and a no-hitter. He also struck out 87 in 58 2/3 innings.

“Andrew is a big, physical, athletic right-handed pitcher who has a high baseball IQ coming from a baseball family,” Avalon said. “He has tremendous upside on the mound with upper 80s velocity; he has potential to get into the low 90s. We’re excited to work with him as he continues to grow and mature.

“We will be losing up to four starters this year and he is a guy who can step in and help immediately.”

PBR ranked Knight as the No. 73 prep prospect in Mississippi.

CADE MAULDIN

Mauldin could have a unique responsibility for Pearl River in the future as Avalon envisions him being deployed in a “fireman” type role.

“Cade pitched and will pitch a lot of big innings for West Jones. We see him more as a reliever at our level,” Avalon said. “He pitches from a low arm slot. Those guys are invaluable to keep batters off balance. He’s a guy who’s capable of leading us in appearances.”

At West Jones, Mauldin had a 0.49 ERA with four saves. He struck out 33 in 28 1/3 innings.

PBR ranks Mauldin as the No. 46 prospect in Mississippi.

MAX MILLER

Miller should be a power player when he joins PRCC ahead of the 2023 season. Considered the No. 6 left-hander in Mississippi by PG and the No. 56 recruit in the state by PBR, Miller has a chance to impact the Wildcats in the field and on the mound.

“The first word that comes to mind with Max is electric,” Avalon said. “We’ve seen him throw in the upper 80s. He has to work on consistency, but the tools, body and stuff are there. We’re excited to work with him and see him competing for a starting spot on the mound.