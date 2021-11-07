Orleans Parish Man Indicted for Violations of The Federal Controlled Substances and Gun Control Acts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – KENDALL GILMER, JR., age 41, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged October 28, 2021, in a three-count indictment by a Federal Grand Jury with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(B), possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), and being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

According to the indictment, on October 18, 2021, GILMER possessed with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. GILMER, having previously been convicted of a felony, also illegally possessed two firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes: a Rock Island Armory Model M1911 A1, .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and a Smith & Wesson Model M&P M2.0, .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

If convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, GILMER faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of five years up to forty years imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000,000 and at least four years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment. For possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, GILMER faces a statutory minimum sentence of five years of imprisonment, to run consecutive with any other sentence, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to five years of supervised release. If convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, GILMER faces up to ten years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years supervised release. For each of the three counts of the indictment, GILMER also faces payment of a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely a charging document and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Ben Myers.