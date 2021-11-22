Ole Miss’ Warren Named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second straight week, Ole Miss offensive lineman Caleb Warren has been named the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, as announced Monday by the conference office.

Warren paved the way for 470 offensive yards in leading Ole Miss past Vanderbilt. He helped the Rebels average 5.0 yards per rush and protected Matt Corral for his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season.

The sophomore from Louisville, Mississippi, anchors an offensive line that blocks for a Rebel squad that ranks sixth in rushing offense (231.1 ypg), fifth in total offense (517.5 ypg) and fourth in first downs (295).

Get all the latest information on the team by following @olemissfb on Twitter and Instagram and OleMissFootball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at OleMissSports on Twitter and Facebook and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.