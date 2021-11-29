Ole Miss’ Sam Williams Garners SEC Weekly Accolades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss senior Sam Williams was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday following his performance in the Rebels’ 31-21 Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State.

It marks the second time this season that Williams has earned SEC honors. He was named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after Ole Miss’ win over LSU earlier in the year.

The Montgomery, Alabama, native tallied two sacks and led a stout Ole Miss defense in the Egg Bowl win on Thanksgiving Day. He now has 12.5 sacks on the season, which ranks fourth in the FBS. Williams and the Rebels limited MSU to its second-lowest offensive output of the season, holding the Bulldogs to 420 total yards.

It marked the third straight game that Williams and the Ole Miss defense has held the opposition without a first-half touchdown. It was just the second time all season that Mississippi State had been held out of the end zone during the first 30 minutes of play.

Williams moved into third in the Ole Miss career record book (modern day) with 22.5 career sacks. He also ranks seventh all-time at Ole Miss in career TFLs with 32.5.

