New Orleans Man Sentenced for Violating The Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – The Honorable Sarah S. Vance sentenced JEFFERY HOLMES, age 46, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to 30 months in the Bureau of Prisons for violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

According to the court records, HOLMES conspired to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin. HOLMES admitted to being captured on recorded calls as part of a lengthy Title III wire intercept.

United States District Court Judge Sarah S. Vance sentenced HOLMES to 30 months custody in the Bureau of Prisons, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release. HOLMES was also ordered to pay a $100 mandatory special assessment.

This case was investigated by Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney David Haller.