Mississippi Lottery reminds people to gift responsibly

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation encourages everyone to play and gift responsibly this holiday season through the 2021 Gift Responsibly Campaign. As a reminder, all lottery players must be 21 years or older to play Mississippi Lottery games.

The MLC joins more than 80 other lotteries and community organizations from across the U.S. and Canada and around the world in the annual Gift Responsibly Campaign, spearheaded by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

“The MLC’s commitment to corporate social responsibility through the Gift Responsibly Campaign raises awareness about the risks associated with giving lottery products as gifts to minors and the importance for all lottery players to play responsibly during the holiday season, or really any time of the year,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “We want our players to have fun and enjoy our products, but we also remind them our games should not be purchased for children. Adults should find non-lottery gift options for people under 21.”

The National Center on Problem Gambling finds approximately 60 percent of high-school-aged adolescents report having gambled for money during the past year. Ten to 14 percent of adolescents are at risk for developing a problem with gambling.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. The Mississippi Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling operates a help line for problem and compulsive gamblers. Call 1-800-522-4700.