Mississippi Competition set for Nov. 13

The annual Miss University of Southern Mississippi (USM) scholarship competition is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center on the Hattiesburg campus. This event is free and open to the public.

Contestants in this year’s Miss University of Southern Mississippi Scholarship Competition include:

*Baileigh Jay, a sophomore speech pathology and audiology major from Satsuma, Alabama

*Mia Cornelius, a senior psychology major from Panama City, Florida

*Jenna Myers, a sophomore business administration major from Hattiesburg

*Camea Dixon, a junior dance education major from Clinton, Mississippi

*Leslie Martinez, a senior forensics major from Austin, Texas

*Juliana Moore, a junior health sciences major from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

*Leah “Kat” Adcox, a freshman exploratory studies major from Poplarville, Mississippi

*Sidney Brown, a senior biology major from Wiggins, Mississippi

*Abigail Allarde, a freshman music education major from Birmingham, Alabama

*Aysia Wade, a senior sports management major from New Orleans, Louisiana

Outgoing Miss University of Southern Mississippi Vivian O’Neal, who served for two years in the role as the competition did not occur in 2020 due to COVID-19, will be on the Hattiesburg campus earlier in that same week to sign copies of her new children’s book, “Josiah’s Big Day” at the Student Activities Hub from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Learn more about O’Neal and the story behind her platform at https://capablecurriculum.com/about/.

For more information about The Miss University of Southern Mississippi scholarship competition, contact Emily Holmes, director of the USM Office of Leadership and Student Involvement, at emily.holmes@usm.edu.