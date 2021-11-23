Michael Wayne Lee

Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By Special to the Item

Michael Wayne Lee

November 17, 2021

Michael Wayne Lee, age 71, of Picayune, MS, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 3:00 pm, visitation will be from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at McDonald Funeral Home. Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Danny Nance will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

