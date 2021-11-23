Michael Wayne Lee

November 17, 2021

Michael Wayne Lee, age 71, of Picayune, MS, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 3:00 pm, visitation will be from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at McDonald Funeral Home. Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Danny Nance will officiate the service.

