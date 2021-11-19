MHP worked fatal crash in Jackson County

Published 11:24 am Friday, November 19, 2021

By Special to the Item

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, at approximately 3:15 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 57 in Jackson County.

 

A 2010 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by John Necaise, 35, of Lucedale, MS, traveled south on Highway 57 when he collided with a northbound 2013 Jeep Patriot driven by Andrew Martinez, 42, of Ocean Springs, MS, making a left turn onto Humphrey Road. John Necaise received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

 

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

