MHP releases holiday enforcement totals, Thanksgiving 2021

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded Sunday, November 28th, at midnight. The period began on Wednesday, November 24th, at 6:00 a.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 9,845 citations, made 158 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 195 crashes resulting in 53 injuries with three fatal crashes and five deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Lafayette, Smith, and Grenada Counties.

Lafayette County fatal collision occurred on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at approximately 6:37 p.m. At that time, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 278 in Lafayette County. An eastbound 2013 Volkswagen driven by Halie K. Tanner, 23, of Thaxton, MS, collided with a 2013 Nissan Versa traveling west in the eastbound lane of US 278. The Nissan Versa was driven by Jacquette M. Davis, 52, of West Point, MS.

Halie K. Tanner, Jacquette M. Davis, and Komoto S. Davis, 48, of West Point, MS (passenger in the Nissan Versa) received fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Smith County fatal collision occurred on Nov. 27 at about 2:09 a.m. At that time MHP responded to a one-vehicle crash on MS 481 near MS 35.

A 2004 Jeep Wrangler driven by 76-year-old Danny Traxler of Pulaski, MS, traveled northbound on MS 481 when it ran off the roadway and collided with a tree. Mr. Traxler received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Grenada County fatal collision occurred on, Sunday, November 28, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., where the Mississippi Highway Patrol was sent to I-55 in Grenada County near Grenada, MS.

A 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by Kadarrious Fox, 30, of Grenada, MS, traveled southbound on I-55 when it collided with the guardrail and overturned. Mr. Fox was pronounced dead on the scene. Mr. Mario Long, 39, Mr. Cordarius Westmoreland, 31, and Mr. Marquis Hurd, 31, all of Grenada, MS, were passengers in the vehicle and were transported to the hospital with various injuries.

All crashes remain under investigation.