MGCCC’s Seymour, Akyeano sweep MACCC awards

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast won the MACCC/Region 23 Men’s Soccer Championship on Sunday.

Not surprisingly, a pair of Bulldogs swept the MACCC Player of the Week honors. Zach Seymour won the Keeper Award, and Witwise Akyeano won the Offensive Award.

Seymour, a sophomore from Gulfport, handled more than the usual keeper duties during the title game against Pearl River. He stopped six shots in regulation and overtime, then converted MGCCC’s sixth PK in the shootout before stopping PRCC’s eighth attempt. He also stopped every shot he saw in posting two playoff shutouts before the finals.

It’s the second straight week Seymour has been named Keeper of the Week. He won it for shutting out Pearl River in the regular-season finale.

Akyeano, a freshman from Milton Keynes, England, had goals in the semifinals and finals for the Bulldogs. He had a goal in the 2-0 win over Itawamba in the semis, and his game-tying goal with less than three minutes left in regulation made it 2-2 and forced overtime. He converted his PK during the shootout on the way to Gulf Coast’s championship.

