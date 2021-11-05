MGCCC opens home schedule Friday

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast plays its first men’s basketball game of the 2021-22 season Friday when Royal Ambassadors visit.

Tipoff at the Weathers-Wentzell Center is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/9918659.

Last Time Out

MGCCC beat Bishop State 102-68 on Monday in Mobile. Melvion Flanagan (So., Peabody/Alexandria, La.) led the Bulldogs with 23 points, and Anthony Ratliff (So., Terry/Jackson) had a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Three Ahead

Monday, Nov. 8: at LSU Eunice, Eunice, La., 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11: at East Central, Decatur, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15: at Pearl River, Poplarville, 6 p.m.

