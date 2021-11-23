Martin McGrath

November 22, 2021

Marty was born April 11, 1941, in Quincy, Illinois, and answered his final call to duty Monday, November 22, 2021, at his home in Carriere, Mississippi. He enjoyed an active retirement after serving 30 years in the U. S. Naval Reserve. He especially enjoyed golfing with his friends and arguing about politics.

Marty attended the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy where he received a Bachelor of Science in metallurgical engineering. Prior to entering the Navy, he was a process engineer for Olin Mathison Corporation.

Marty received his commission as an Ensign, USNR in April 1966 and was designated a Naval Aviator in July 1967. Early in his career he flew support missions for operating forces throughout the Western Pacific and Vietnam. His Naval service saw many command assignments, including Commanding Officer, Fleet Logistics Support Squadron Five-Eight (VR-58), Jacksonville, FL; Director, Air Programs Management Division, Director of the Naval Reserve, Washington D. C.; Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing, Dallas, TX; Director, Naval Air Logistics Office, New Orleans, LA; and Commander, Naval Reserve Recruiting Command, New Orleans, from which he retired in June 1996. He received numerous medals and commendations for his service.

Marty is greeted in death by his parents, Martin (Red) and Agatha Crowley McGrath, his wife Linda Carlson McGrath, brother John McGrath, sister Laura Shannon, stepdaughter Sarah Rova Raines, and daughter-in-law Maia McGrath.

He leaves his loving wife, Alice Williams McGrath and two sons of whom he is very proud, Sean McGrath of Round Rock, TX, and Chris Rova (Chynna) of Picayune, MS. He also leaves four delightful grandchildren: Kiley Raines, Carriere, MS, Delilah and Weston Watts, and Penelope Rova, Picayune, MS. Marty will be missed by a host of good friends, relatives, and golfing buddies.

Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington D. C., held by family.

