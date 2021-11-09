Maroon Tide itching for playoff run

The Picayune Maroon Tide (10-1) will open the first round of the 5A Region 4 State Championships at home against the Hattiesburg Tigers (5-6).

The Maroon Tide is familiar with the Tigers since Hattiesburg was in the same district as Picayune the past few years. Hattiesburg runs a spread offense, something the Maroon Tide is also familiar with, having played multiple spread offense teams this season.

“We’re fortunate to have played three spread teams in a row, because that’s what we’re going to see through the majority of the playoffs,” said Head Coach Cody Stogner.

The focus for the Maroon Tide will be taking things one week at a time. Hattiesburg is a very athletic team that will be prepared to try and best Picayune.

“We just got to out match them, out effort them, and have a little bite more want too,” said Stogner.

The Maroon Tide adopted a motto for the playoffs.

“’’We got to win our last game,’ and right now this is our last game,” said Stogner.

The weight of the playoffs and an opportunity to win a State Championship will be on the shoulders of the Maroon Tide’s seniors.

These athletes tasted bitter defeat as sophomores when they lost in the 2019 State Championship and as juniors when they lost in the first round to West Jones in 2020. West Jones went on to win the State Championship.

“They’ve been through the fire, they know what it takes, so we’re going to have to ride these guys and let them take the team on their back and carry us through,” said Stogner. “We’ll only go as far as their leadership allows us, and so far they’ve done a great job.”

During the regular season the Maroon Tide approached every game like it was already the playoffs, but now a loss will really send any team home.

“We’re excited, hungry and itching to get back at this opportunity.” Said Stogner.

Kick off will be on Nov 12 at 7 p.m.