Maroon Tide advances to round two of playoffs

The Maroon Tide advanced to the second round of the 5A State Championships after beating the Hattiesburg Tiger 35-13 Friday night.

“We played great and executed the game plan. They (Hattiesburg) came out and did some things we were familiar with them doing but our defense stepped up and made plays. Offensively we did what we were expected to, which was put the ball in the end zone,” said Maroon Tide Head Coad Cody Stogner.

The Maroon Tide got on the board first after an eight-play drive spanning 60-yards. Chris Davis punched it in for the Maroon Tide for a one-yard run.

Morgan craft made the PAT and the Maroon Tide led 7-0 with eight minutes left to go in the first.

The Hattiesburg Tigers failed to get any thing going and punted after the Maroon Tide defense forced a three and out.

The Maroon Tide followed up with a seven-play 68- yard touchdown drive. Davis finished the drive again with a 24-yard touchdown run. With two minutes left in the first, the Maroon Tide led 14-0.

The Tigers carried its drive into the second quarter and found the end zone in 14-plays covering 70-yards. Dillon Crowell scored the Tigers touchdown with 8:45 to go. Irianna Evans knocked in the PAT and putting the score at 14-7.

The Maroon Tide answered again taking 12-plays and covering 52-yards for a touchdown. Davis ran it for his third touchdown of the night and the Maroon Tide lead 21-7 with 2:15 till halftime.

With five seconds left, the Tigers tried to score before time ran out by passing the ball but Jamonta Waller smoothered the Tigers quarterback for a sack and the Maroon Tide headed into the halftime with 21-7 lead over the Tigers.

After the halftime break, the Maroon Tide defense forced the Tigers into a three and out. The Maroon Tide offense made quick work of the Tigers in the next possession, scoring in three plays covering 27-yards. This time quarterback Dawson Underwood found Noah Cater for a 25-yard touchdown pass.

The Tiger bounced back with a score after running five plays for 70 total yards. The Maroon Tide defense blocked the PAT attempt and the Maroon tide led 28-13 with seven minutes to go in the third.

With four minutes left in the third, the Maroon Tide scored the team’s last touchdown of the night in four plays spanning 94-yards. Darnell Smith ran 63 yards untouched for a Maroon Tide touchdown, pushing the lead to 35-13.

Next for the Maroon Tide will be at home against Brookheaven Panthers Nov. 19 at 7.pm.