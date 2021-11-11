Marie Davis, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Marie Davis, the librarian at Middle School of Poplarville, was named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

During her 32 years of teaching, she has taught children in grades kindergarten through high school, including special education.

This year will make her 12th year teaching at Middle School of Poplarville, but she has previously taught at others schools in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Her favorite part of being a teacher is making children smile, feel safe and be happy while at school.

“I love to find that book that opens them up to enjoying reading,” Davis said.

“I want students to know I care and they are important. I also want them to know that reading and learning is something you do of the rest of your life.”

She has previously been named teacher of the year in two states, competed in two Blueberry 5K events in the past five years and has four grown sons, three grandsons and one granddaughter.