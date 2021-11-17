Louisiana and Mississippi residents have more access to government information with libraries partnership

WASHINGTON – Louisiana and Mississippi libraries in the U.S. Government Publishing Office, or GPO, Federal Depository Library Program are entering into a shared regional agreement to offer citizens widespread and enhanced access to Government information. LSU Libraries, Louisiana Tech University Library, and the University of Mississippi Libraries now share regional depository responsibilities across Louisiana and Mississippi. This is the third time that libraries have entered this type of partnership across state boundaries, and the first that includes three regional depository libraries.

“This agreement is a prime example of the innovation and shared commitment of the libraries in our region,” said Dean of LSU Libraries Stanley Wilder. “My congratulations to the team of visionary librarians who made this happen.”

This change carries important benefits for students, faculty, and researchers. With three participating libraries, the Louisiana and Mississippi communities now have permanent public access to triple the amount of Government materials than they did previously. Librarians have intimate knowledge of the collections of all three institutions, making it easier for citizens to quickly find the information they need.

“This agreement puts LSU and Louisiana at the forefront of reimagining what a government information collection and collaboration can and will be in an effort to better serve our communities — both academic and public,” said Hayley Johnson, LSU Libraries Head of Government Documents, who was instrumental in bringing this partnership to fruition. “This partnership is an example of how libraries can fulfill their mission of information stewardship through innovative joint efforts.”

“The partnership will help GPO increase accessibility to a larger audience, a major step forward in ‘Keeping America Informed,’” said GPO Director Hugh Nathanial Halpern. “The designation is also beneficial to the libraries. Sharing print and digital resources is cost-effective and enables libraries to reallocate space. Librarians at Louisiana State University Libraries, Louisiana Tech University Library, and the University of Mississippi Libraries have open lines of communication and a synergistic network to tap into when assisting members of the public.”

This collaboration across state boundaries is only possible with senatorial approval and designation of shared regionals for the Federal Depository Library Program, in accordance with section 1912 of title 44, United States Code. GPO received signed shared regional designations from Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Senator Roger F. Wicker (R-MS).

“Libraries are a vital source of information for their communities, and I am glad that Mississippians and Louisianans will now benefit from this new partnership,” said U. S. Senator Roger F. Wicker (R-MS). “I look forward to seeing what this collaboration will help produce.”

“This is an exciting opportunity,” said U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA). “Combining these three libraries improves public access to information and enhances students’ ability to learn.”

Email libgovdocs@lsu.edu to request access to Government Documents in this regional repository, or access Government Documents online.