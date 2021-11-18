Lady Blue Devils win big at home against Our Lady Academy

The Lady Blue Devils (2-2) beat Our Lady Academy’s Crescents (0-6) 50-27 on Nov. 11, as Hannah Mitchel finished with a game high 25 points and Emily Carroll finished with 15 points.

“They played good considering it was the Hannah Mitchell show,” said Lady Blue Devils Head Coach Cliff Bauer.

The first half was entirely Hannah Mitchell’s show. After the Crescents gained an early 5-0 lead, Mitchell took it upon her self to bring the Blue Devils back into the game. The Blue Devils got on the board after Mitchell was fouled and converted the and-one layup. Right after the Blue Devils pressed the Crescents, Cailey Pervel came up with a steal, and then passed to Mitchell who was under the basket for another and-one layup.

She hit her free throw shots and tied the game at 6-6. The Lady Blue Devils forced five turnovers in the first half as the first quarter ended with the Blue Devils on top 12-8. Mitchel scored all 12 points for the Blue Devils.

In the second quarter, Mitchell found Carroll for a layup. The next offensive possession Carroll took a Crescents defender one on one from the top of the key and hit an elbow jumper making the Blue Devils lead 16-8 with six minutes to play. Hollie Mitchell got into the stat books by hitting a contest jump shot.

The Blue Devils then led 25-16. Before the half, Hannah Mitchell was fouled on a layup and hit 2-2 at the line.

The Blue Devils went into the half up 27-16.

The Blue Devils put points on the board first in the third quarter after Mitchell scored a layup.

The Crescents answered on the other end with a layup by Caleigh Chapman. Carroll answered back when she hit a wing three putting the Blue Devils up 34-23 with 4:25 left in the third. Mitchell found her self at the free throw line again and shot 2-2.

To end the third, Carroll stuck another pull up jump shot, extending the lead to 40-25.

In the start of the fourth quarter the Blue Devils scored on back-to-back possessions, first a layup from Jasmine Keene then the next possession Shaunessi Schandel threw down a baseline floater.

The Crescents only scored once in the fourth quarter after Haley Cox hit a three. The Blue Devils led at this point 44-27 with less than four minutes left to play.

The Blue Devils capped off the night after Mitchell hit a pull up jumper in the Blue Devils’ final possession making, it a 50-27 victory over the Crescents.