Lady Blue Devils come up short against the Fighting Irish

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils (3-2) fell short in a win over the St. Patrick Fighting Irish (6-3) 37-35 Monday afternoon.

“We didn’t play bad, they (Fighting Irish) are a good team, we had multiple chances to win the game, we had the last three shots down too, we just couldn’t find the net,” said girls Head Basketball Coach Cliff Bauer.

“It was a tough loss but the kids fought hard.”

The Lady Blue Devils managed to win the rebounding battle, by out rebounding the Fighting Irish with 10. The main struggle for Lady Blue Devils is finding ways to score. Hannah Mitchell found her way against the Fighting Irish, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.

“She’s a work horse, but we need more help.” said Bauer.

Emily Carroll is another scoring option the Blue Devils have. Right now Carroll is averaging 15 points a game, but against the Fighting Irish she had eight. Nia English is another scorerer who recently joined the roster whom Bauer is looking to for points. The Blue Devils shot 25 percent from the field against the Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish didn’t fare to well either, shooting 29 percent from the field.

“That little bit of percentage was the difference in the game, so our field goal percentage has got to get better,” Bauer said.

Next for the Lady Blue Devils will be a matchup against the Lady Hornets Tuesday Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.

“It’s going to take all three of them (Mitchell, Carroll, and English) to play consistent and if they do we’ll win,” said Bauer.