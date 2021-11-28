Kenneth Wayne Havens

November 23, 2021

Kenneth Wayne Havens of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday November 23, 2021, at the age of 63.

Kenneth was born in Bastrop, Louisiana and resided in Carriere for the past thirty-five years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, and drinking coffee. He will be greatly missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Walker Havens; son, Chad (Jamie) Havens; daughter, Lorine Havens; sister, Belinda Brewer; and three grandchildren, Dylan Havens, Madison Havens, and Katelyn Havens.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Havens and Dorothy Basham Havens; brothers, Mike Havens and Guy Havens.

A memorial service will be held by family at a later date.

