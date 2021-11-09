Kenneth Ray Hoda

November 6, 2021

Kenneth Ray Hoda of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the age of 72.

Kenny was a lifelong resident of Hancock County and of the Baptist Faith. Kenny owned and operated Kenny’s Heating and Air, serving the greater Picayune and surrounding areas for more that forty years. He was Board President of the Standard Dedeaux Water Association and served one term for Supervisor of Hancock County District 2.

Kenny touched many people’s lives with his kind, generous, and loving temperament. He was a very loving and devoted father, Papa, brother, and friend to so many and he will be terribly missed by all.

He is survived by his sons, Brandon Hoda (Dana), and Derick Hoda (Erynn) of Picayune; daughter, Ranae Hoda of Picayune; brothers, Pat Hoda of Kiln, and Ronnie Hoda of Gulfport; sisters, Margaret Faye Neicase of Kiln, Brenda Sue Laubmeir of Pass Christian, and June Middleton of Kiln; and three grandchildren, Raylan, Lila, and Mariah Hoda.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alva Hoda and Lillian Ladner Hoda; sisters, Regina Franke and Carolyn Niolet.

Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Lee’s Chapel #2. Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Bro. Jarrod Lee and Peyton Lee. Burial will follow to Lee’s Chapel #2 Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com.