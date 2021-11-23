Josephine Marie Flemimg

November 17, 2021

Funeral Services for Josephine Marie Fleming, age 71, of Leetown Community, MS, who passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Lee’s Chapel #2 Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Peyton Lee will officiate the service.

