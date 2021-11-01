Jackson Man Sentenced to 3 1/2 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking

Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court records, in December 2019, Johnathan Ledbetter, 34, and a co-defendant, negotiated multiple sales of cocaine in Jackson. The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Hailstorm”, targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Jackson area.

This Operation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.