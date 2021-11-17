Impairment Suspected in Fatal Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Ponchatoula – Last night, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 near Ridgdell Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Danielle McCrory of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

The initial investigation revealed that McCrory was traveling northbound on Ridgdell Road in a 2017 Toyota Tundra. At the same time, a 2016 Mercedes C300 was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22. For reasons still under investigation, McCrory failed to stop at the posted stop sign and entered into the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 22. The Mercedes then struck the driver’s side of McCrory’s Toyota. After impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway.

McCrory was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. She sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital. Impairment on the part of McCrory is suspected to be a factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.