Houma Man Indicted for Violating The Federal Controlled Substances Act, The Federal Gun Control Act, and Assaulting a Federal Officer

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JOSHUA BOGEN, age 30, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, was charged October 28, 2021, in a four-count indictment by a Federal Grand Jury with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A), brandishing a firearm during and in relation to the commission of a drug trafficking offense in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1), and assaulting a federal officer in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(b), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

According to the indictment, on October 18, 2021, BOGEN possessed with intent to distribute five hundred (500) grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. BOGEN, having previously been convicted of a felony, illegally possessed a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes. He also used this firearm, a Glock Model 26 Gen 4, nine-millimeter semi-automatic handgun, to forcibly assault a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer.

If convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, BOGEN faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000,000, and at least five years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment. For brandishing a firearm during and in relation to the commission of a drug trafficking offense, BOGEN faces a statutory minimum sentence of seven years of imprisonment, to run consecutive with any other sentence, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to five years of supervised release. If convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, BOGEN faces up to ten years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years supervised release. If convicted of assaulting a federal officer, BOGEN faces up to twenty years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three years supervised release. For each of the four counts of the indictment, BOGEN faces payment of a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely a charging document and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Ben Myers.