Hornets clinch second seed with one last game in the regular season

The Poplarville Hornets (8-2) will host non-district opponent the Raymond Rangers (7-3) for the team’s regular season finale. The Rangers are a team that rely on the team’s versatile quarterback.

“He’s a great athlete, very good runner and passer and he really makes his team go,” said Poplarville Head Coach Jay Beech.

On defense, the Rangers are well equipped.

“They’ve had a great season and I know they’re going to be real jacked up to come in here and try to beat us,” said Beech.

Beech wants his athletes to perform against the Rangers like they did Friday night against Sumrall. They had zero turnovers on their way to a 42-0 win, as turnovers will be the Hornets’ main focus this week.

“We want to secure the ball on offense and try to take it away on defense,” said Beech.

Along with fewer turnovers, Beech wants a lot of energy and passion in this week’s practices and against the Rangers this Friday night.

The Hornets will kick off on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.