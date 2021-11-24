Hornets and Wildcats meet again for Friday’s Final Four matchup

The Poplarville Hornets (11-2) will play the Columbia Wildcats (12-1) in a Final Four match up this Friday night.

The Hornets will see some familiar faces in Friday night’s matchup since both teams played earlier this season where the Wildcats come out on top, 27-3.

“We’re excited to play them again, they’re a great team but we didn’t play clean the last time we played them, hopefully we can play a clean game.” said Head coach Jay Beech.

The Hornets are on a three game winning streak on the road, in part due to the leadership of the team’s seniors.

“We got great senior leadership with a lot of playoff experience, They’re playing tough hard nosed football right now,” said Beech.

“Our defense is playing well in the playoffs and that’s what you need. They say defense wins championships, and our defense is playing great right now,” Beech said.

Beech’s simplified game plan for Friday night is to have no turnovers, no penalties, create some turnovers on defense and avoid giving up big plays to the Wildcats.

The Hornets will kick off on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.