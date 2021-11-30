Helen Patch
Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Helen Patch
November 25, 2021
Funeral Services for Helen Whitfield Patch, 94, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Picayune Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, service time, at McDonald Funeral Home.
Rev. Dan Young will officiate the services.
Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.