Helen Patch

November 25, 2021

Funeral Services for Helen Whitfield Patch, 94, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Picayune Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, service time, at McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Dan Young will officiate the services.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.