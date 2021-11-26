Gulfport man arrested by Biloxi PD for armed robbery

On 24 November 2021, the Biloxi Police Department arrested 38 year old Billy Ray Parker of Gulfport, MS for (02) counts of armed robbery. The arrest stemmed from an investigation into an alleged armed robbery that occurred on 11/12/2021, in the 2400 block of Pass Rd. Biloxi, MS. Mr. Parker was also charged with a related charge of felony credit card fraud after credit cards allegedly taken from the victim in the armed robbery incident were used to make purchases at different retail locations within the City of Biloxi. Evidence gathered during the course of this investigation and the assistance of the Gulfport Police Department identified Billy Ray Parker as the suspect in this incident.